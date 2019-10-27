By BILL ROGERS
Correspondent
After working more than 20 years with hospice, including as a registered nurse, Janet Tindell decided she needed what she described as a “mental out.” She said working in hospice is both taxing mentally and physically.
“You are with people at their worst times,” she said. “Not only the patient but the families.”
Janet’s husband, Ricky, owns Pro-Weld Inc, and has been in business in Avon Park for 30 years. She said she began “playing” with a machine called a PlasmaCAM, cutting out metal designs in the welding shop. She said when people saw “what I was doing, they started buying and ordering.”
Metal art has been more than just an outlet for her. Tindell has turned it into a business, as she has opened Magnolia’s and Steel. She started the business last year.
The process of making something with metal involves the Plasma machine and a computer. In doing the cutting, the shapes are arranged on the computer screen. They are cut automatically without having to touch the material.
As Tindell put it: “You just put your picture in the computer and tell that machine to cut it.”
The appeal in metal art, Tindell believes, is that it is unusual.
“It’s different,” she said. “You can do this out of wood, too. Wood rots.”
Part of the process involves applying powder coat.
“When we powder coat something, it’s not going to rust,” she said. “It’s a dry powder. You spray it on with a magnetic gun and then you bake it.”
She noted that they have an oven that is large enough to drive a car in.
“I cut it out; you’re the creator,” she said. “The sky is the limit. Whatever you want, we can do it. We have every color available here.”
She does gates and cattle panels that Tindell said are “usually an ugly galvanized.” But after she finishes with them, they “are absolutely gorgeous ... People replace them because they rust. You powder coat, guess what, they don’t rust.”
Tindell has had a creative flair for a long time. She said, when her children were younger, she decorated cakes to make extra money. “I’ve always loved to draw and paint,” she said.
Tindell wasn’t intending to start a business involving fabrication. She explained that the family has 10 acres of land with horses, and that she just wanted to decorate the barn.
“Then my daughter said, ‘Mom, you can do this for a living,’ “ she said.
She said doing the metal art has been “good therapy,” which is how the name for the business came about.
“Not only do the patients and families have to be gentle and strong, so do those that take care of them,” she said. “Magnolias are delicate, where as steel is strong and can hold up to almost anything. Everyone out there is made up of magnolias and steel.”
They have bought the property next to the welding shop. Tindell hopes to have a building for her business on that site in a year or two.
“Eventually, it’s going to have like panels up where I can hang the art upside,” she said. “It will be a set up every day, and I will take stuff in at night ...”
Each purchase comes with a disclaimer that reminds customers the item that they have bought is either made of metal or aluminum. It states: “There may be sharp edges, rust or slivered pieces of the material that can cause injury. Please use caution when handling the item and wear gloves if possible. Magnolia’s and Steel is not responsible for injury.”
The business is located in Avon Park at 222 S. Forest Ave. The telephone number is 443-0747. Check the Facebook page about the business for the days and times that Tindell is available.
