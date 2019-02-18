He may not have been the last man standing, but Paul Hudnall was the only man sitting with 47 women in Lake Placid’s Tropical Harbor clubhouse on Friday for the Heartland Senior Games mah jongg tournament. Hudnall mentioned that some places where he has played mah jongg, women saw him and refused to play with him saying “mah jongg is not a man’s game.” The ladies at Tropical Harbor were delighted to have him join them for the day.
At last year’s tournament, held at Tanglewood in Sebring, the ladies were asked if they would be willing to make the drive to Lake Placid if the mah jongg fanatics at Tropical Harbor would be willing to host this year’s event. The players said, “Yes” to the drive and the Tropical Harbor ladies, led by Patty Lee said, “Sure thing” to hosting.
The change of venue brought many new faces and a nice mixture with 11 players from Lake Placid, 6 representatives from Cross Creek RV Resort in Arcadia, 5 women from Highlands Ridge in Avon Park and the rest from Sebring.
Gold medals were won by Liz Strutt (Cross Creek), Susan Strobl (Buttonwood Bay), Sandy Haka (Tanglewood), Nancy Senior (Golf Hammock) and Claire Lensis (Highlands Ridge).
Silver medalists; Jean Brown (Buttonwood Bay), Peggy Reichert (Highlands Ridge), Ellyn Scholl-Losse (Golf Hammock), Janice Larsen (Cross Creek), Ann Holly (Golf Hammock) and Betty Seatter (Cross Creek).
Bronze medals were taken home by Patty Lee (Tropical Harbor), Cheryl Kiser (Cross Creek) and Beverly Smith (Pine and Lake Estates).
Next year, Theresa Mansfield and her fellow players from Cross Creek, Liz Strutt, Cheryl Kiser, Carol Polk, Janice Larsen and Betty Seatter, have agreed to host the tournament.
One of the mah jongg players, Dottee Cohen, announced that the Garden Club of Sebring is hosting a party day from 10:00 to 3:00 on March 7 at the Jack Shoup Civic Center in downtown Sebring.
The $10 entry fee includes lunch. Everyone is invited to come for a day of fun playing a game of their own choice be it mah jongg, euchre, bridge, tiddly winks or any other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.