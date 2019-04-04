LAKE PLACID — Unless you want to take a 1,601-mile road trip to see the changing of the leaves in fall, there’s an easier way to experience the seafood atmosphere that Maine is noted for. All you have to do is head to The Lazy Lobster Shanty that recently opened in Lake Placid.
Owners Peg Robinson and Dick Beaulieu have managed to recreate the taste and décor you’d find along the Northeast Atlantic coastline. Robinson is from there and moved to Lake Placid just two months ago. She does all the cooking and manages the kitchen, while Beaulieu and his wife, Kinga, take care of the customers up front.
They wanted to find just the right kind of location, and knew right away that the former home of Cow Pies restaurant was perfect for the feel of a lobster house in Maine. From the moment you pull into the parking lot, you begin to sense that it’s going to be fun. Then, once you go inside, you’re convinced.
The interior is homey and comfortable. The decorations set the mood to feast on ‘The Hottest Tails in Town’, which is the new restaurant’s slogan. It refers to the baked twin lobster tails that are the main entrée on the menu. Of course, sea scallops, sheared shrimp, and wild caught fresh Atlantic Haddock are on that menu too.
Ask about their ‘Crabster’ (half lobster/half crab), served inside a traditional New England split-top roll with homemade apple-cran slaw; it’s a secret recipe.
Nothing on the menu at the Lobster Shanty is fried. After 3 p.m., baked potatoes and sweet potatoes are ready. Lobster bisque, New England clam chowder, salads, crab cakes, and even Lobster mac n’ cheese are great appetizers or starters.
Ice cold beer and wine go great with seafood too. But, if you want a real treat, try the Fountain Head, gourmet craft sodas. They come in the popular flavors you’re used to. They’re made with real cane sugar. Lemonade, ice tea, and coffee are also available.
To make your adventure even more exciting, save room for the authentic Maine Whoopie pies, blueberry cheesecake, caramel sea salted cheesecake, or fresh-baked pies. All desserts are made from scratch, made with real sugar, and have no artificial ingredients.
The word around Lake Placid is that this new restaurant is just what was needed to satisfy seafood lovers. The lobsters are from Maine and the fish are caught in Iceland’s cold Atlantic waters. It doesn’t get more real than that.
The Lazy Lobster Shanty is at 212 County Road 621 East in Lake Placid. Just turn off U.S. 27 and head east at the CVS Pharmacy. It’s on the left, right after the Lake Placid Elks Hall. The hours of enjoyment are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. If you want to call ahead, the number is 863-531-3086.
