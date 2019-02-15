My husband and I were Democrats our entire life until eight years ago when we saw where our country was headed under Barack Obama. We are conservatives to the core and the Democratic Party was getting more progressive and socialistic.
After this past election, with the new representatives who were elected, we are even more afraid for our country. Surely, their agenda could not be more apparent.
I would like to suggest that the Democrats who are becoming more aware of where this country is going "run, don't walk" to your nearest voter registration center and do as we did – change parties. You have 2 choices – Republican and Independent.
Grace Becker
Lake Placid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.