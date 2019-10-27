School safety has been in the headlines around the state and across the nation in recent times. While schools have historically been one of the safest places for children, the world in which we live requires us to be more vigilant and proactive than ever. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share some of the new measures that have been put into place around our district to ensure that our campuses are the safest possible learning environments for students, faculty, and staff.
We have worked diligently over the summer and into the start of the year to follow all of the recommendations and guidelines for campus safety based on findings from local, state, and national law enforcement and educational agencies. We have also collaborated with law enforcement and state agencies to ensure that we are following Florida Statutes relating to school safety, including legislation passed after the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
If you have driven by or visited any of our schools, then you undoubtedly have noticed newly installed fencing to control access to our campuses. This “campus hardening” comes as a result of comprehensive campus assessments that were conducted at each school site with support from local and state-level law enforcement agencies. Based on recommendations from those assessments, each school’s perimeter has been secured, with anyone accessing campus during the day only doing so through a monitored entrance.
Access to campus has also been limited to the times of day that gates can be supervised. Typically, students may enter or be dropped off 30 minutes before the start of school.
Entry points vary based on the layout of individual schools. Some entrance gates or doors may be near the front office while others may be a short distance down the sidewalk. For those entrances not near the front office, a camera and speaker system will allow visitors to buzz in for access. Front offices and entrance gatehouses are equipped with monitors so that staff may see anyone approaching campus. Additionally, each campus has multiple cameras that provide views of all areas of the campus, including a view of anyone approaching the front entrance door. If you have a student at one or more of our schools, or if you are a frequent visitor, make sure to familiarize yourself with your school’s procedure.
At our three high schools, we have students who leave campus on and off throughout the day for work through our co-op programs, internships, and dual enrollment college classes. To meet these students’ needs while also maintaining a safe campus, we have installed manned entry gates at each high school. Here, visitors will check in with the gate monitor to access the campus. The gates are open at the start and end of school, and then lowered during the school day.
Throughout the day, school resource officers and deputies check the campus perimeters as well as monitor hallways, checking to make sure classroom doors are locked, which was another key recommendation from law enforcement agencies. We also conduct monthly drills on each campus to make sure that students, faculty, and staff know how to respond should an actual threat ever develop.
We understand that these are significant changes from previous practices, and while the vast majority of feedback has been positive, we have heard concerns about the need for enhanced security. We share these same concerns and regret that a higher level of security is required here in Highlands County as well as all over the nation.
We greatly appreciate the support of law enforcement as well as the support from the community as we work to follow school safety requirements. Please know that our first priority is and always will be providing a safe and secure learning environment for students.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is Superintendent of Schools for The School Board of Highlands County.
