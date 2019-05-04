LAKE PLACID — At the Friendship Hall of First Presbyterian Church, a professional hair stylist, a make-up professional, worship leaders, an inspirational speaker and beauty volunteers joined together to help girls in Lake Placid prepare for prom night.
This prom event was offered by Beauty Fit for a Queen, a Bible-based organization led by Brittney Fann, that emphasizes how true beauty comes from within and focuses on God’s love. The morning began with praise and worship music by students from Great Commission Bible Institute, a local Bible college, and an inspirational message from Sarah Sandel.
Sandel told the girls, “You are seen. You are loved. You are enough. True beauty and worth aren’t measured in ‘likes’ or ‘follows’ on social media but in being made in the image of God. Women have intrinsic value and worth, because they are loved by Creator God.”
After the program, the high school girls and volunteers feasted on pizza and soft drinks. Beauty volunteers began their work on the girls, transforming them into prom-ready princesses once they finished eating.
Brittany Queen, owner of Cut N’ Up Salon, brought along her daughters to prep the girls so that she could finish their styles. Queen stated, “This ministry is so rewarding to me personally. I can use my talent [as a professional hair stylist] and love on others in our community. We are getting to reach out to people who have never sat in a professional’s chair.
“I’m glad Brittney is doing this for each town [holding a prom event for Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid] and expanding the footprint of Beauty Fit for a Queen,” Queen said. This event was the first year that the program was offered in Lake Placid. Last year, it was only offered in Sebring.
Donna Grebe, Keep Me Safe Organics consultant, provided makeup for the event. “As a premier sponsor, this event was a great opportunity to provide safe, environmentally friendly skin care and make-up products to these young girls,” Grebe said. Other volunteers also joined forces to make sure that each girl had the hairstyle and makeup that she wanted.
The free hairstyles and makeup brought smiles to the faces of all the participants. Layla Davidson, a participant, said, “It [the event] definitely brought up my confidence — to be surrounded by so many people helping you out and complimenting you. It feels really good.”
Eden Francois, another participant, agreed. “I liked the makeup part best. It’s been really fun. I think it was a good message for girls our age. Something they should hear.”
“I like it,” Brooklyn Simmons said. “Everyone is really nice. It’s a good opportunity.”
Maria Sipe, from Sipe Photography, photographed each girl as she prepared for prom. The photographs captured the special memories made that day. Sipe said, “I am involved because of my background in youth ministry and my heart for young women. I believe in this organization and the impact they are making in young women’s lives. This is a great opportunity to love and serve my community while sharing the love of God.”
The value of the event was seen by the participants and volunteers. Queen said, “The girls’ inner beauty is greater than some makeup on their face. The purity of their body is precious and holds value and worth.” This annual prom event touches the hearts of girls as they realize their worth in the eyes of God.
“It’s important for young girls to have positive mentors who are willing to nurture lasting relationships with them and remind them of their value and worth in Jesus,” Fann said. “They are the leaders of tomorrow and we have the opportunity today to impact their lives in a positive way. We are incredibly blessed to have community partnerships from local businesses and churches in this mission.
“We at Beauty Fit for a Queen would like to thank our many sponsors who have financially given to make the Avon Park, Sebring, and Lake Placid Prom Events possible, as well as the many beauty volunteers and salons who have come alongside to love on these girls,” Fann said. “Also a very special thank you to our sponsors — Keep Me Safe Cosmetics, Dr. [Gayle] Obermayr, and the Champion for Children Foundation — for their incredible support!”
