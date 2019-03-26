I must admit that I am in no way a perfect granddaughter. I miss a lot of family dinners and events, I don’t always take advice the right way, and sometimes this can make me feel like I’m letting my loved ones down.
However, the rare moments that I am able to be with my grandparents are enjoyable and important. I find myself thinking about visits with my grandparents days after they have ended. And there was no exception this last time, when I was able to visit my grandparents and family for my grandmother’s birthday.
I am the absolute worst with birthdays. The only one I am able to remember off the top of my head is my own. As you can imagine, this can cause issues with planning to celebrate with others on their special days. Add to this the absence of a Facebook notification, reminding you who has birthdays today (because my grandparents do not use Facebook or any other social media), and it is really a nightmare.
In the afternoon after getting off work I noticed that I had missed a call from my grandfather. I sent him a text, half expecting him to call me again rather than text me back, but to my surprise he responded quickly saying it was my grandmother’s birthday.
I hadn’t seen my grandparents for some time, and I like to think that we have a good relationship so of course I was feeling guilty that not only had I been so busy working that I hadn’t visited my grandparents, but also that I had forgotten my grandmother’s birthday.
However, I knew that I still had one shift to work at the restaurant, which meant that I had no idea when I might be off work. Nonetheless, I called my grandmother and told her that I would try my best to make it there after work.
To my surprise it was quite slow and I ended up only working for two or three hours. This meant that I would be able to make it to my grandmother’s birthday celebration! I zipped out of the parking lot, chocolate cake for grandma in tow, and made the drive into Lake Placid to my grandparent’s house.
While there I was able to chat with my family. Some of whom I hadn’t seen in months. Everyone told stories and listened to each other. My sisters make crazy suggestions to my complaints about work. We talked about my other siblings who live outside of Highlands, and also about the dog, who lay quietly by the door.
I am realizing that I get way too wrapped up in my own life and my routine. I realize that I need to make more time in my schedule for my family. Money isn’t everything, and eventually I am going to regret not spending time with my sisters and other family members. All of that aside, it was nice to be there with all of them in that moment.
