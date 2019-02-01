In a signature style befitting one of the most iconic Disney villains, Maleficent makes her triumphant return to Disney’s Festival of Fantasy parade at the Magic Kingdom. And the big rumor is that she’s had some work done — although she would never admit it.
Still sporting her classic Steampunk style, Maleficent returns in full dragon form, complete with new features to keep her in check while on show.
Also making their return to the parade are Prince Phillip; the Fairies Flora, Fauna and Merryweather; and the mischievous “Ravens” who fly around Maleficent just waiting to do her bidding.
Maleficent brings all of her villainy back to the Disney’s Festival of Fantasy parade — just one part of the daily spectacular where enchanting stories and characters from Fantasyland come to life for Magic Kingdom guests.
The fanciful tribute to Fantasyland highlights several new and classic Disney and Pixar stories on a grand scale. There’s nearly 100 performers — on stilts, swings and flying rigs — donning vibrant costumes in this lively mini-Broadway cavalcade soaring to new heights on Main Street, U.S.A.
The parade features beloved characters from favorite Disney stories — both newer treasures like “Tangled” and “Frozen” to classics like “Peter Pan” “Cinderella” and — of course — Maleficent’s story “Sleeping Beauty.”
Disney Festival of Fantasy parade is part of a new generation of parades for Disney Parks featuring never-before-used technology on eye-popping floats adorned with Disney characters from more than a dozen fairytales. Set to an all-new musical score, the dazzling parade floats soar up to three stories tall with spirited performers donning dramatic costumes crafted at 10 different design houses across the country.
