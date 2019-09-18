Our mall needs help. I think we need to build around what we have there and what would be good there because of our population needs.

The movie (theater) is the biggest asset, so beef up the food court. A name entity like Dunkin' Donuts, McDonald's, Subway or even a frozen yogurt shop. And what do a lot of people spend doing here? Fishing and golf. Just smaller versions of a Dick’s or a Bass Pro Shop. Old Navy is putting in 800 new stores. Try to get one here.

Also think big, maybe a Target or a Kohl’s. For the large senior population, a game room. Just look up Spinners in south Fort Myers.

I know those are lofty goals, but we need to do something soon or the whole place will go under. As good as Bealls and Belk are, they can’t do it all. Hope someone from management at the mall is listening.

Julie Henderson

Sebring

