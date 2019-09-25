By INGRA GARDNER
Special to the Highlands News-Sun
Unfortunately, more than 9 million low-income adults 50 years of age and older are at risk of being hungry every single day. The once highly anticipated “golden years” are now spent in food insecurity, the state of being without reliable access to enough nutritious foods. According to the AARP Foundation, an alarming 4.5 million-plus baby boomers (those born 1946-1964) are food insecure.
Food insecurity is one of many factors that can lead to malnutrition. Malnutrition is a lack of proper nutrients, including a lack of protein, calories, and/or vitamins. Many changes associated with aging, including loss of appetite, decreased ability to chew or swallow, and polypharmacy (the use of multiple drugs for one or more conditions) can impact diet and nutrition.
Statistics purport that 1 out of 2 seniors are at risk of malnutrition. That equates to 21,516 seniors 60 years of age and older here in Highlands County. Though malnutrition affects individuals, it is a community malady as it can lead to an increase in healthcare cost, hospital admissions and re-admissions. Focusing on malnutrition by increasing awareness and knowing what to look for lays a strong foundation to curtail the prevalence of this social ill.
What are the signs of malnutrition?
Knowing what to look for can help prevent, identify and treat malnutrition. Signs of malnutrition in older adults include:
- Unplanned weight loss
- Loss of appetite
- Feeling weak or tired
If you believe you know a senior who is suffering from malnutrition or in need of food, please contact NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc. at 863-382-2134. NU-HOPE has 4 congregate/ group dining centers in Highlands County that provide nutritionally-balanced meals with socialization for seniors 60 years of age and better.
Ingra Gardner, MA is executive director of Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Inc.
