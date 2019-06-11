This past Saturday, my friend and I had the most enjoyable evening attending an outstanding performance of "Mamma Mia" at the Highland Little Theater. The entire cast had the audience clapping and at the finale everyone was on their feet enjoying the moment with the entire cast.

If you have the chance, this is a must-see production.

Can't wait to see "9 to 5" in August. 

Ed Cunningham

Lake Placid

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments