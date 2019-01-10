AVON PARK — A man reportedly forced his way into a home Sunday and cut one of the residents on the face with a knife.
Leo Miller, 52, of Avon Park faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault or battery.
He was still in the Highlands County Jail as of press time Wednesday, in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Arrest reports state that at 5:03 a.m. Sunday, Miller knocked on the door at a home on Camphor Street in Avon Park.
Reportedly, an 11-year-old girl staying at the house was the one who answered the door and the victim, a 27-year-old woman, woke up with the knocking and asked who it was.
The girl said it was Miller, reports said, and the woman told her to tell him she was sleeping and would talk with him later.
That’s when, according to reports, Miller forced his way in past the child and met the victim in the kitchen of the house, where he allegedly pushed her and they started fighting.
The victim later told Highlands County sheriff’s deputies that Miller barged into the house because “there was another male in the house.”
The 11-year-old witness told deputies the victim tried to pull Miller out of the house, but couldn’t.
The victim then fell on the floor and Miller allegedly started punching her in the back, reports said.
A second witness, a 13-year-old girl, told deputies that the two went outside and she thought they were done fighting.
She then heard the victim screaming and ran outside to find the victim had a large cut on her face.
The witnesses then called for law enforcement, reports said, and the victim went inside to sit with a third girl, who was crying.
Deputies later found Miller driving to his home on Kirkland Street in Avon Park. They found a drop of blood on the top of his right sandal, blood on the front of his left pant leg, and spots of blood on his face.
Statements made by him about the blood or the incident were redacted from reports.
Reports said he was taken to jail without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.