SEBRING — An argument over a bicycle escalated into violence Sunday morning and landed a man in the Highlands County Jail.
James Richard Speagle, 44, of Sebring, allegedly punched another man in the jaw, broke his cane and threatened him while holding a wooden post in his hand.
He was charged with battery, second offense, and causing $200 or less in damage to personal property.
Speagle was taken to Highlands County Jail where he was still in custody Tuesday, in lieu of $2,000 bond.
At 11 a.m. Sunday, Sebring police were called to an address at 400 Grapefruit Ave. where they spoke with a 59-year-old man who told them Speagle and a 44-year-old woman were trying to steal a bicycle.
In fact, reports state, the victim was trying to prevent the woman from retrieving the bicycle, which actually belongs to her. The man was allegedly holding it because she was behind on rent.
Reports state the woman previously lived with the man at that residence.
The man told police that he walked across the street to his place after the argument and remained in the front yard with friends and acquaintances.
Shortly after that, Speagle allegedly walked across the street toward the victim and began arguing with him.
That’s when Speagle allegedly punched the man and broke his cane.
Then Speagle held the wooden post in his hand like a baseball bat just six feet away from the victim, reports state.
Police did not see any signs of redness on the victim’s face, according to reports.
While talking with witnesses, one corroborated the victim’s story, adding that he had, himself, told Speagle and the victim to stop, which they did.
A second witness, who did not see the punch but saw the victim fall, allegedly saw Speagle break the cane and hold the post in a menacing way.
When police questioned Speagle, he spoke briefly, then asked to have a lawyer.
Police reports state Speagle had prior battery and criminal mischief convictions.
