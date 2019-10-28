By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A man who allegedly jumped on a woman in bed and started attacking her has been charged with burglary with assault/battery.
Janson Edward Bond, 35, also faces a charge for $200 of property damage, according to Sebring Police Department arrest reports.
He is currently in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $52,000 bond.
The incident took place at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. A Sebring police officer was en route to the address — redacted for the victim’s safety — when 911 Consolidate Dispatch identified Bond as a suspect.
Shortly after that, a second officer called in that he had found and detained Bond at North Pine Street and Pomegranate Avenue. After a Miranda warning, reports said, Bond agreed to speak with officers.
He told them he was at his girlfriend’s house when they got into an argument. He said his girlfriend, 47, threw a glass jar at his head and missed.
Part of his statement was redacted from reports, but after the argument, he said, he left the house.
Police noted that Bond was sweating and looked disheveled.
When they talked with the alleged girlfriend, she said she and her roommate have separate bedrooms and share a common area of the home. While she and Bond had been romantically involved, she said, they had not been together for three months.
She also said she and Bond have no children together and have not lived together in the past.
However, her 69-year-old roommate told police Bond had permission from her to come and go as he pleases, and has stayed on occasion, sleeping on her bedroom floor.
Although she thought Bond and her roommate were still dating, she said Bond did not have permission to enter her roommate’s bedroom at will.
The former girlfriend said she was sleeping in her room with the door shut when he came into her room, jumped on top of her in the bed, put a pillow over her face and started hitting her, reports said.
He then allegedly took the pillow off, shoved her into a corner of the room and started used his knees to hit her in the lower back several times, reports said.
She told him to stop or she would call police, to which he allegedly asked where his knife was and said he would kill her.
Reports said she never saw him with a knife but believed he would use it at that time.
She then said Bond picked up a glass jar and threw it at her, reports said. It hit and broke a window, causing $200 in damage, reports said.
Bond ran out of the house and the victim called police.
The roommate said she was asleep that morning and awoke to a loud bang, followed by the sound of Bond coming down the stairs, saying, “She is calling the police.”
He then ran out, the roommate said.
According to records from the Highlands County Clerk of the Courts, Bond has prior incidents relating to this same victim, who told police in a previous reports that she and he had been involved, starting in November 2018.
In January, Bond was charged with domestic felony battery, enhanced because he had a prior conviction. Charges, however, were dropped.
Then again, in September, he received another charge of domestic battery, enhanced because of a prior offense. That charge, also, was dropped.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.