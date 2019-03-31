SEBRING — A local man got into a fight with his girlfriend, and allegedly pushed a 10-year-old boy in the process.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua McKinley Sanborn, 33, of Sebring on a felony charge of cruelty to a child as well as misdemeanor battery.
He is being held in Highlands County Jail without bond.
The incident at 9:30 p.m. Thursday was at an address redacted from reports for victims’ privacy.
Deputies arrived to see a witness standing at the front door of the Sebring residence, calling for law enforcement help.
The deputy approached to hear yelling from inside the home and what sounded like a woman “crying hysterically.”
Upon entering, the deputy found a 37-year-old woman sitting on the floor and Sanborn sitting on the edge of the bed, both in a bedroom, yelling at each other.
The woman appeared to be in pain, holding a hand to her head, reports said.
The deputy detained Sanborn in handcuffs and removed him from the woman, reports said. Sanborn reportedly had the smell of alcohol and was, according to reports, barely able to stand upright because he was intoxicated.
He told the deputy several times, without being asked, that he “did not lay a hand” on her. He didn’t have any signs of injury, reports said.
Reports listed him as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 190 pounds. It listed her as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 115 pounds.
The woman told deputies she and Sanborn had an argument that turned physical when he pushed her against the wall several times.
He also allegedly hit her twice: once in the face and once in the neck. A witness confirmed these statements, reports said.
A 10-year-old boy told deputies he was in another bedroom when he heard loud banging coming from the other bedroom. He went in and allegedly saw Sanborn hitting the 37-year-old woman.
The boy attempted to intervene by putting himself between both parties, reports said, but Sanborn shoved the boy to the floor and told the boy not to help the woman and called her an insulting name.
The boy did not appear to have any injuries, reports said.
