AVON PARK — A man from West Virginia allegedly tried to flee from sheriff’s deputies, but when he was arrested, they found illegal drugs in his possession, according to arrest reports.
Andrew Barton, 29, of West Virginia, was arrested by from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Barton was charged with battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in regards to a possible roll-over traffic crash in the area of U.S. 27 and Billy Martin Road in Avon Park. Two subjects that were allegedly involved in the crash fled from the scene.
Deputies found the subjects, and one of the deputies began conducting a personal search of Barton. The other crash subject was not mentioned further in the report.
Barton reportedly hit the deputy with his left arm and refused to allow the deputy to touch his left pocket.
Barton ran away and refused to stop when commanded to do so by deputies. Barton was later found hiding in bushes in a residence on South Waldron Avenue.
A deputy reportedly found a crystal-like substance in Barton’s left front pocket that yielded a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
When Barton was transported to the jail, a bag containing a crystal-like substance was found in his right sock. This substance also field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
