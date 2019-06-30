AVON PARK — An Avon Park man has been charged with driving under the influence, causing damages to persons or property, after his truck caused a chain-reaction crash on Thursday.
Charles Daniel Petill, 72, was charged after Florida Highway Patrol determined from observations and others’ testimony that he was impaired, and from a breath test of 0.133 at the Highlands County Jail.
The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Florida is 0.08.
Traffic on U.S. 27 northbound into Avon Park had already slowed to a crawl before Petill’s wreck. Local emergency responders had been sent to a multiple-car wreck at U.S. 27 and West Morrill Street, and traffic had slowed to merge into one lane to avoid the wreckage.
Petill’s wreck was in the vicinity of Billy Martin Road, two miles south of the first wreck.
FHP arrived at 6:04 p.m. and found a black Toyota Camry with heavy rear-end damage in the right lane.
Beyond it, in the center lane, was a silver Ford F-150 crew-cab pickup with heavy front-end damage against the back of a gold Chevrolet Venture, which had front and rear-end damage.
The Venture was up against the back of a royal blue Ford Mustang, which had minor rear-end damage and heavy front-end damage.
The Mustang’s nose was under the back of a maroon Ford F-150 crew-cab pickup with a matching camper shell.
Three witnesses voiced concerns to FHP troopers that the driver of the silver F-150 — Petill — was impaired, arrest reports said.
Troopers had Petill get out of the truck and sit on the curb, and he appeared unsteady on his feet, with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, reports said.
Standing downwind of Petill, the trooper reported getting a strong smell of alcohol as he spoke.
A trooper who arrived first on the scene reported that Petill had his keys in his hand and kept trying to start his truck.
FHP asked Petill to hand over his keys, concerned he would try to leave the scene, reports said.
Half an hour later, reports said, Petill asked the trooper who had his keys if he knew where they went.
Two witnesses from a car traveling in the right lane behind Petill told troopers they saw the silver truck hit the black Camry in the right lane, then continue forward in the center lane and hit an older van.
They then said the van hit a royal blue Mustang that then hit a red Ford truck.
The witnesses said they saw a man in his “late 60s” get out of the truck wearing one flip-flop and walking through glass on the roadway with no reaction to it.
Their description of him matched that of Petill, reports said.
The man told the witnesses he didn’t see the cars stopped ahead of him, but witnesses said they had been stopped for a while.
Another northbound driver, also behind the silver pickup, said he heard a loud noise, saw debris in the roadway and saw the silver pickup run into the back of a small sedan.
The witness said the truck kept going and the sedan driver took evasive action by swerving to the right.
After that, the truck hit the minivan, the second driver said, and the trucks tires continued to spin after hitting the van.
When the driver got out of the truck, the second driver said, he seemed unsteady on his feet.
FHP finished the crash investigation at 7:46 p.m. and then started a DUI investigation.
The trooper asked Petill to remove his flip-flops for the sobriety test, which he did.
Details of Petill’s sobriety test were redacted from reports.
After being read Miranda rights, troopers asked permission to question Petill, and he said yes, reports said.
Petill said he was traveling home after working all day, and “everything popped up in front of him” and everything happened fast.”
When asked if he’d had anything to drink, Petill said he hadn’t.
Petill told FHP he was in the center lane when the car in front of him hit the brakes, and he hit the car, having nowhere to go.
When the trooper asked Petill to put his flip-flops back on, reports said Petill almost fell over.
By this time, it was 8:02 p.m., and FHP arrested Petill on a charge of DUI.
Troopers put him in the back of a patrol car, buckling him in as they did and still reporting a strong alcohol odor from his breath.
First, FHP took Petill to AdventHealth Sebring to have him checked medically.
While there, he told troopers his “wife is going to be really upset.”
Troopers reported that while there, Petill began to defecate in his pants, leaving fecal material on the chair where he was sitting.
By 9:09 p.m., FHP arrived with Petill at the county jail for booking and two breath tests. After taking him out of the car, reports said, troopers could smell a strong odor of alcohol in the back seat and had to clean the back seat of feces where Petill had been sitting.
They took the first breath sample — 0.133 — after 9:30 p.m. The second breath sample was 0.131.
It had been four hours or more after the wreck.
