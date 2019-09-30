By ERNEST HOOPER
Tampa Bay Times
ST. PETERSBURG — He stood in the GTE annual meeting holding a well-prepared manuscript typed by his wife, and readied to tell the story of his first sale for the company’s marketing department.
He earned this place of prestige selling a switchboard to Ridgewood Groves in Seminole on his first day. His first day.
His boss encouraged him to explain how he crafted the deal at the meeting. A salesman talking sales. Sounds simple, right?
Emmett Clary says he can’t remember a single word he uttered that night. Not one.
“I got up there in front of the group and my hands were shaking like that,” Clary explains, as he mimics the moment by trembling his hands. “And I got through it and I even said something funny, but I don’t remember what it was. I don’t remember anything except that my hands shook.”
The following Monday, Clary’s boss pulled a notice off the bulletin board and put it on his desk.
“You’re going to Toastmasters,” the boss said.
Clary went to his first meeting in 1962. And he has kept going. Every week. For 57 years, he has attended meetings of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit that promotes communication and public speaking.
Why?
“Toastmasters has changed my life,” Clary says emphatically.
As a recent Toastmasters 2284 meeting started to wind down, the group invited visitors to stand and offer a few words. A former member who had been away for some time stood and fought back tears as she shared a story familiar to her fellow Toastmasters. In the last year, her husband died and her son committed suicide.
The next week, another member who had asked for a spot on the agenda told in great detail how he learned from doctors that he has cancer, and that because of his age, doctors will not seek to cure it, only give him medication to help him live with it.
In these moments, Toastmasters 2284, known for its constructive criticism — everyone who speaks gets evaluated — reveals its warmest side. An undeniable sense of community fills the room.
It’s a contagious spirit Clary embraced long ago and will never let go, he says, as long as he’s healthy enough to drive.
“I think that it’s a testament to what Toastmasters is about,” said Brent Wahl, the St. Petersburg club’s 35-year-old president. “In this club, we really try to create an environment of camaraderie and fellowship.
“For somebody to see how long Emmett has been here is motivating. If he’s been getting something out of this club for that long, then why not me, why not everybody who joins, puts themselves out there and is willing to step out of their comfort zone.”
In April, the Toastmasters district honored Clary with a deserved lifetime achievement award. But Clary’s sterling example continues to achieve every week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.