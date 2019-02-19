SEBRING — A family member reported a local man missing on Monday, when he hadn't been at work since last Friday, Feb. 15.
A Highlands County sheriff's deputy discovered the man at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, dead in his car in the employee parking lot at AdventHealth Sebring.
Sheriff's officials said they have notified next of kin about the death of 55-year-old Robert E. Burns, whom a deputy found shut in his gray Mazda CX-5, parked on the far west row of the employee lot at the hospital.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said deputies first tried to find him at his home on Lime Tree Drive in Sun 'n Lake Special Improvement District. He wasn't home.
Authorities knew that Burns had recently moved to Sebring from New York, having a New York license plate still on his car.
Dressel said he did not yet have any information on whether the death was a homicide, suicide, accidental or natural causes. Burns appeared to have been in his car for up to three days.
"We're working the scene," Dressel said. "We're trying to determine the facts."
Dressel said he expected deputies would have gotten a warrant to open and examine the car by 5 p.m. Tuesday. However, he did not expect any conclusions prior to a full investigation by the Crime Scene Unit and until after getting a toxicology report.
As the death is an active investigation, he said he couldn't say any more.
Likewise, Richelle Hoenes-Ahearn, director of Corporate Communications for AdventHealth West Florida Division, said she could not speak about Burns, either.
"Because this is an active investigation, we are not able to comment and must send all inquiries to the Sheriff's Office," Hoenes-Ahearn said in a text Tuesday.
The employee lot at AdventHealth, typically, is not heavily traveled by visitors, either to the main entrance or emergency room.
The row where Burns' car was found is the closest one might park to Ponce de Leon Drive, across from Sun 'n Lake Elementary School. However, a medical practice sits between the employee lot and the street, and students or parents would have to have entered the lot directly to have walked past the car.
