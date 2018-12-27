SEBRING — Sebring police, acting on a tip from a family member, found a local man Christmas morning injured in his car at Veteran’s Beach.
Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the man did have a self-inflicted wound, and is now recovering at a local hospital. Officers went there at 6 a.m. Tuesday on a tip from the man’s mother, who had informed them he might try to harm himself.
For now, Hart said, the man is reported as stable.
Police officers found the man in his car in the main parking area of the boat ramp, usually occupied by trucks and boat trailers.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and the man was transported. Police cleared the scene by 8 a.m., Hart said.
The Highlands News-Sun had received tips about the nature of the wound or the type of weapon used. Hart said he couldn’t confirm nor deny that information.
The matter is still under investigation, Hart said.
