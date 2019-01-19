An excerpt from Theodore Roosevelt's speech, "Citizenship in a Republic," in Paris, France on 23 April 1910, states, "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena; whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."
This new year, 2019, as we endeavor to continue Kit's Crusade would you be willing to join us in the arena? As we march forward to change Florida Statute 768.21 (8) we are asking Florida legislators to support those with Florida guardianship over the developmentally disabled adults to be permitted to have a legal voice for a wrongful death act claim due to medical negligence on their behalf.
Prayers and support are appreciated.
Millie Corbin and
Julia Holmes
Avon Park
