AVON PARK — A local man got run over Wednesday afternoon by a U.S. Postal Service delivery truck.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services transported Juan Arocho Soto, 59, to an awaiting helicopter that airlifted him to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile, Florida Highway Patrol has the incident under investigation.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel confirmed Soto’s identity and that he was en route to Lakeland.
Family had already been notified.
Few details are known at this point. The driver of USPS Mail Truck 9203426 appeared uninjured. Authorities have not identified the driver as of press time.
The incident took place at approximately 1:55 p.m. Wednesday on Self Avenue in Avon Park, less than 10 yards north of the intersection with Kersey Street.
Deputies on scene confirmed, from the appearance of the scene, that the USPS Mail Truck was northbound at the time. Soto was in the middle of the street, based on materials left behind by EMS personnel.
Deputies confirmed Soto was “run over,” not merely “hit.”
Debris left on the road included Soto’s wristwatch, eyeglasses and a handful of scattered change.
As of 2:30 p.m., FHP had a trooper on scene. USPS had officials on scene also conducting their own internal investigation.
Neither investigation is complete at this time.
The USPS Long Life Vehicle (LLV) was carrying several boxes of packages and mail pieces at the time.
USPS mail trucks are American-designed and produced light transport trucks. Models in use today were built between 1987-1994, making the youngest of them 25 years or older.
