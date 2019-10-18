By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A 37-year-old Sebring man apparently shot and killed himself Thursday morning at a local firing range.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports that Steven Albert Eccelston committed suicide with a handgun shortly before 11 a.m., a little while after he and other people had begun using the firing range at Spray and Pray Guns & Ammo/Lead Down Range, 12135 U.S. 98 in Sebring.
The Sheriff’s Office reports the man did not immediately commit suicide but was using the range for a short while before then.
Investigators are speaking with witnesses and reviewing video surveillance at the building, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Certain details, such as the type of handgun or his actions prior to the incident, were not yet available from the investigation Thursday afternoon.
He had prior contacts with law enforcement, either as a complainant or subject, the Sheriff’s Office reports. The most recent contact was a warning about illegal dumping.
Shird and Crystal Moore, co-owners of the range and gun shop, posted on Facebook about what happened on the range.
“Please respect the investigation and feelings of this man’s family at this time,” the post stated. “This was an unfortunate incident but all safety precautions were observed.”
”Due to this incident, the shop and range will be closed for the remainder of the day [Thursday]. We will be open for business, as usual, tomorrow [Friday],” the post continued. “Thank you to everyone who reached out to us and for your thoughts, prayers and concerns. ~ Shird and Crystal Moore.”
Shird Moore told the Highlands News-Sun that all indications to him was that the man wanted to purchase a handgun for protection.
“He called me first thing this [Thursday] morning,” Moore said. “He said, ‘I’m looking to buy a gun to protect me and my family. Do you have anything I can try out?’”
Moore said the man came in, as other customers have done. He took the man’s identification and had him sign a waiver.
Moore said the man tried out a 9mm handgun, shooting half a box of ammunition on the range.
“He came back and said, ‘Man, that was fun,’” Moore said.
The man then tried another 9mm handgun, using up the rest of the first box of ammunition.
All along, Moore said, he had the man take precautions to prevent injury, including the standard safety glasses and ear protection.
After the second weapon, the man wanted to try a .45-caliber, but first he went outside to smoke a cigarette, Moore said.
The man shot almost a half box of ammunition again, Moore said, then took his eye and ear protection, put the gun to his head and fired.
“There’s no way I could have known,” Moore said. “My heart goes out to his family.”
To me this would be a loop hole to possessing a gun. I would think that anyone at a commercial establishment that is given control of a gun should have the same standard background check as if they were purchasing it ( yes, I know that is not the law). I hate any government control of our lives but society has just gotten to the point that there are too many unstable people out there to take a chance.
