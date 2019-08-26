AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding an early Sunday morning shooting that took place in Avon Park. It was the second shooting to occur in Highlands County in 36 hours; a man was shot in Sebring Friday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office stated the Avon Park shooting took place just after midnight near Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue. The victim was airlifted to an out-of-county trauma center.
Anybody with information on the shooting is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200, leave a tip on the HCSO smartphone app or call Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 800-226-TIPS or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stopper tips can be eligible for a cash reward.
The Sebring Police Department are still looking for information regarding the Friday afternoon shooting that took place at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue. The victim of that shooting was also airlifted to an out-of-county trauma center, but police noted he was being uncooperative with law enforcement on Friday.
The SPD is seeking anyone with information to come forward by calling Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart at 863-471-5107. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477 or visiting the Heartland Crime Stoppers website.
