SEBRING — An off-duty deputy with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reportedly observed a drug deal that occurred in the bathroom of a Sebring restaurant.
Zachary James Eddington, 27, of Sebring, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the Sheriff’s Office. Eddington was charged with distribution of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
An off-duty deputy contacted a fellow deputy from the Sheriff’s Office to report his observations of an illegal drug deal in a restaurant bathroom. According to the deputy who allegedly observed the event, Eddington, who was wearing a red Santa Claus hat, made a $200 deal for a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine.
When the arresting deputy arrived, the off-duty deputy introduced him to the subject wearing the Santa hat. The deputy who arrived to investigate the situation searched Eddington and reportedly found a vape pen with a brown wax that field tested positive for THC, a substance found in cannabis. In addition, the deputy allegedly discovered $371 in multiple denominations in Eddington’s left front pocket.
The deputy asked Eddington about the cocaine, but he reportedly denied it even though the deputy noted that his nose hairs were white. The suspect allegedly did not have an explanation for his white nose hairs.
