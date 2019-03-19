AVON PARK – One huge inning was the downfall of the South Florida State College Panther baseball team on Friday night at Panther Field against State College of Florida Manatees in a Suncoast Conference game.
The Panthers were unable to recover from a ten-run outburst by the Manatees in the second inning in a 12-6 loss.
The loss dropped South Florida State College to 11-18 on the season and 2-5 in the conference, while the Manatees improved to 19-10 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
Just two days removed from beating Florida Southwestern State College on Wednesday, 11-6, to salvage one game of the three-game series against the current top team in the conference, South Florida State College looked poised to carry the momentum on Friday against State College of Florida.
Zeddric Burnham led off the bottom of the first with a double into left centerfield, reached third on a passed ball and scored on an error off a hit by Casey Asman.
Asman later scored on a single by P.J. Cimo into right field as the Panthers took a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
That lead was short lived as the Manatees exploded for a ten-run second inning highlighted by two home runs and a double that accounted for nine of those runs.
A leadoff single by Max Dineen and an error on a fly ball to left field was followed by a three-run homer by Collin Moore as the Manatees took the lead at 3-2.
Two walks by Panther starter Pierson Lewis and another error loaded the bases with two out. A third walk brought in the Manatees fourth run of the inning, which was followed by a grand slam by Dineen as the Manatees took an 8-2 lead.
With two outs, the Manatees started over with singles by Nick Winkelmeyer and Moore, who both scored on a double by Josh Crouch to the right-field wall to cap the inning with the Manatees holding a 10-2 lead.
Despite the bad second inning, Lewis remained on the mound for the Panthers and pitched five scoreless innings after the second, giving up just two hits.
The Panthers put up single runs in the third, six and seventh innings as they tried to cut into the Manatees lead.
Asman doubled in the third, stole third base and scored on an error on the steal to make the score 10-3.
Leaandro Alfonzo started the sixth with a single into left field and scored two batters later on a double by A.J. Drisdom as the Panthers drew closer at 10-4 after six innings.
Alfonzo drove in a run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly into right field to make the score 10-5 after seven innings.
The Manatees scored twice in the top of the eighth on three hits. The Panthers’ P.J. Cimo hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to make the final score 12-6.
South Florida is at Polk State College at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.