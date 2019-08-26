SEBRING — Two high-profile manslaughter cases have been continued in hearings this past week, along with a slew of attempted murder cases.
Dalton Hooks, 17, of Sebring has pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter and DUI property damage in connection with a wreck Nov. 18, 2018, that resulted in the death of Andrew Warren Stephens, 14, also of Sebring. His next hearing is 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
Meanwhile, 24-year-old Samuel Joseph Tucker has his DUI-manslaughter case continued until 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
It’s been more than two years since his drunk-driving automobile crash in the early morning hours of July 24, 2017.
His passenger, 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, died in the crash.
He was charged with manslaughter while driving under the influence and two charges of DUI property damage. Shortly afterward, he fled to Ireland, but was eventually found in Cork, Ireland, and returned earlier this year to Sebring by U.S. Marshals.
Several attempted murder cases are still on the books, listed below in alphabetical order.
• Derwin Traevon Callahan Jr. stands accused of attempted second-degree murder, shooting a missile into a dwelling or vehicle and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon. His next court date is 1:15 p.m. Aug. 26.
• Jordan Travon Carpenter, 21, of Avon Park is one of several accused of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm for a shooting on Dec. 19, 2018, at Dollar General at 86 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Deputies also charged him with possession of cocaine and drug equipment after a traffic stop on Jan. 5, when deputies arrested him on a warrant for the shooting. His next court date is 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22.
• Colton Lee Driggers, 26, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. His case is continued until 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23.
• Somore Versache Fagan, 20, stands charged of attempted first degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting a missile through a building or vehicle and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon. His next court date is in 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19.
• Daniel Luis Galarza, 19, charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and two counts of first-degree attempted murder in connection to a shooting at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2, 2018, at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park. He will have his next hearing at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22.
• James Gaston Hall Jr., 28, stands charged with domestic battery, three counts of neglect of a child without great bodily harm and two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon. His next court hearing is 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23.
• Jurvoski Tramon Hawthorne, 34, of Lake Placid faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and discharging a firearm in public. His next hearing is 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22.
• Demarries Akeem Hill, 26, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His case is continued until 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
• Joseph Francis Hutton, 56, of Sebring stands accused of attempted murder and robbery with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia for the purpose of the sale, manufacturing or delivery of illegal drugs. His next hearing is 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
• Julian Thomas Joseph, 19, faces charges of attempted felony murder with a firearm with great bodily harm and robbery with a firearm in connection with the Dec. 19, 2018 shooting of a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of Dollar General at State Road 64 and Olivia Drive in Avon Park. His next court date is 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
• Robert Charles Pressley, 62, stands charged of attempted murder in the second-degree with a weapon, attempted armed robbery with a weapon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of Alprazolam and delivery of drug paraphernalia. His next court date is 8:30 a.m. Nov. 21.
• Derrek Keshawn Riley, 42, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic violence by strangulation, possession of both cannabis and drug paraphernalia. His case is continued until 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
• Erick Joseph Rondil, 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, shooting a missile through a building and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection with the June 21, 2018, shooting at Maryland Fried Chicken in Avon Park. His next hearing is 8:30 a.m. Dec 18.
• Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels, 18, stands charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the shooting at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2, 2018, at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park. His next court hearing at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 22.
• Kabao Yang, 29, is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon. He allegedly stabbed people on June 13, 2018, in the area of Darnell Road in Sebring. His case has been continued to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.