Lemon Bay took an early lead and never looked back in earning a 4-1 win over Lake Placid in Tuesday night’s Class 5A-Region 3 semifinal softball game in Englewood.

Lemon Bay was able to score three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control of the game.

Lake Placid scored a run in the top of the fourth inning to close the gap, but the Manta Rays answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame to take a 4-1 lead.

Lake Placid, which battled to the very end, loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but a line drive was snared by the Lemon Bay centerfielder to seal the hard-fought win for the Manta Rays.

Lake Placid, which won 16 games, was district 12 runner-up and won a regional quarterfinal, had a season to be proud of.

“I’m proud of all the girls,” said Lake Placid head coach Gus Diez. “We had a great season and won a playoff game for the first time in school history.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments