Lemon Bay took an early lead and never looked back in earning a 4-1 win over Lake Placid in Tuesday night’s Class 5A-Region 3 semifinal softball game in Englewood.
Lemon Bay was able to score three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control of the game.
Lake Placid scored a run in the top of the fourth inning to close the gap, but the Manta Rays answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame to take a 4-1 lead.
Lake Placid, which battled to the very end, loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but a line drive was snared by the Lemon Bay centerfielder to seal the hard-fought win for the Manta Rays.
Lake Placid, which won 16 games, was district 12 runner-up and won a regional quarterfinal, had a season to be proud of.
“I’m proud of all the girls,” said Lake Placid head coach Gus Diez. “We had a great season and won a playoff game for the first time in school history.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.