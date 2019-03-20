LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons battled the Lemon Bay Manta Rays in a Class 5A-District 12 game on Friday night.
After a hard-fought contest, Lemon Bay came out on top by a score of 5-2. The loss dropped Lake Placid to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the district.
“I thought we did some things better tonight than we did all season,” said Lake Placid Coach Harry Tewksbury. “We had some decent at bats and the energy is better. We are making strides. We do have to pitch better, we can’t take guys so deep into the count. We have to be able to hits spots and we will work on that. We have to have a little better approach at the plate in situations where there are men in scoring position. I thought that hurt us a little bit. We have to understand where we are in the game when we are taking chances on balls to outfield. Overall I think we are making strides but there seems to be a cloud over us right now and we can’t seem to get over the hump.”
The Manta Rays jumped to an early lead scoring one run in the top of the first inning.
Lake Placid rallied in the bottom of the second inning. Jorge Martinez hit a liner into right field for a single. Patrick Healy put down a sacrifice bunt to advance Martinez to second. Queshamil Shultz doubled to right field to plate Martinez to tie the score at 1.
In the bottom of the first inning and just a few pitches into the game, Lemon Bay pitcher Matt Lintz took a line drive to the nose off the bat of Lake Placid’s Briar Napier.
The Manta Rays brought in Jason LePage to take over on the mound.
Lemon Bay scored in the top of the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead. The Manta Rays added a pair of runs in the fifth inning to make it 4-1.
The Green Dragons started the game with J.J. Huergo on the mound. Huergo surrendered three runs on three hits and pitched four innings.
Cody Jolley came on in relief in the fourth inning and gave up two hits, two runs and walked two.
Lemon Bay added to its lead in the sixth inning as Jon Moore tripled and scored on a double steal to make it 5-1.
Lake Placid narrowed its deficit in the bottom of the sixth. Napier sent a grounder to left field for single, Jolley singled to centerfield and Martinez singled to load the bases.
Healy grounded out to second base to plate Napier to make it 5-2.
Lemon Bay got the last three outs in the seventh inning g to clinch the victory.
“I am pretty proud of my guys,” added Tewsbury. “There is something to work with here. We are coming. We are going to get there. Briar Napier and Jorge Martinez both looked good at the plate. Cody Jolley did a decent job in relief. The energy was good, they had a plan, an idea of what they wanted to get done, and if we can stay in that vein then I think we will be okay. We still have a lot of baseball to play and a lot of things can happen. I am optimistic about what is to come with these guys.”
