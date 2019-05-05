LAKE PLACID – The scrappy Lake Placid Green Dragons never gave up during Friday night’s Class 4A-District 9 championship against the Lemon Bay Manta Rays.
For Lake Placid it was a historic night as they competed for the first time for a district championship. The Green Dragons fell behind 11-0, but rallied to pull within a run, but a controversial overturn of a call at third base short-circuited the comeback in an 11-10 loss to Lemon Bay.
“I think we were a little nervous at first because we have never been in a championship,” said Melissa Ojeda. “Once we got the hang of it we regrouped and made a comeback. I am really proud of my team. It is amazing that we made it this far. This is my senior year and I am so happy to be a part of this team. Coach Diez is the best coach I have ever had and he is amazing. We will have to keep the same intensity and practice hard for regionals.”
That’s the silver lining in the tough loss. Lake Placid gets to play again in a regional quarterfinal on Wednesday at District 10 champion Southeast High School in Bradenton.
“The girls showed a lot of heart,” said Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “I am absolutely proud because we had our backs against the wall and had to score two runs just to stay alive. We were able to do that and made it a game. This is the closest Lake Placid has ever gotten to a district title. Lake Placid has never even made it to the championship game before so this is awesome. Bittersweet but we will take it. We’ve had a tough season with a lot of obstacles but we overcame them and I couldn’t be prouder of these young ladies.”
Lemon Bay took the lead in the top of the third inning when Leanna Kelly sent a liner into the left-centerfield gap to score a pair of runs. A couple of base hits and an error allowed three runs to score to give the Manta Rays a 5-0 lead.
Bailey Grassenbacher smacked a two-run homer to make it 7-0.
In the top of the fifth, Lemon Bay added to its lead on a two-run homer over the left-field fence. Caroline Hill hit a double, Elizabeth Caviston doubled and Grassenbacher smacked a base hit to give the Manta Rays a commanding 11-0 lead.
The lights went out during the fifth inning causing a delay and the Lake Placid Green Dragons came back with a vengeance.
Lake Placid needed to score runs to stay in the game. Sariah Barajas was struck by a pitch to get on first. Melissa Ojeda singled to right field and Barajas advanced to third. Designated hitter Waldina Flores grounded out to third scoring Barajas. Jenna Gutierrez doubled driving home Ojeda to pull the Green Dragons within 11-2.
Lake Placid continued to chop at the deficit in the bottom of the sixth. The bases were loaded and the Manta Rays took Kraszewski off the mound and replaced her with lefty Grassenbacher.
Barajas grounded to second driving home Kylie Elliott. Kenleigh Smith was on third and raced home on a passed ball. Sydney Wells advanced to third on the same passed ball and Gutierrez plated Wells to make it 11-5.
Lake Placid made things interesting in its last at-bat. Elliott drew a walk and Smith was hit by a pitch. Wells drew a walk to load the bases. Elliott scored on a wild pitch and the runners advanced to second and third.
Barajas drew a walk, Smith scored on a passed ball and Wells and Barajas advanced. Wells scored when the ball bounced off the shoe of Lemon Bays’ catcher. Lemon Bay brought Kraszewski back to the mound to finish the game.
Ojeda drew a walk and Flores hit a liner into left field driving home Barajas for an RBI double to make it 11-10.
Gutierrez then drilled a shot over the leaping Lemon Bay centerfielder for a double with Flores sliding safely into third base. Flores was initially called safe but after Lemon Bay’s coach questioned the call she was called out at third.
With the tying run on second base, Lemon Bay got the final out needed to clinch the Class 4A-District 9 title.
Lake Placid takes on the Southeast Seminoles on Wednesday in the first round of the postseason.
