LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 16 was a brisk, chilly, slightly overcast day but it didn’t dampen the fun and spirit of the 6th Highway Park Founders Day Art & Health Fair. It was a day to give where you life. The free event was sponsored by Florida Blue, Highlands County Sheriff’s ADAPT/COPS program, the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs and the Highway Park Neighborhood Council. It was fun for all ages.
Pastor Hilliard of the Greater Bethel AME Church opened with prayer. There was free food, fruit, deserts, hot dogs and grilled sausages by grill master Leroy Sholtz, cotton candy and shaved ice (brrrr ... but the kids loved it and adults too). There was face painting by Gingerlee Dread, art classes by Shirley Wilson, Sarahca of “Small Towns Need Poetry Too” gave a free spoken word workshop, Quadra Tice of Q-Fitness gave a free exercise workshop, live music by The Rusty Trumpet Trio, drumming by Felix El Gato, Theolodge and N’Kosi inspirational rap artists were worth the trip, artifacts and live animals were on view with Archbold Biological Station, Samaritans Touch gave free health screenings and Dr. Jane Bucci of Bucci Eye Care gave free eye pressure tests, AFLAC gave insurance information and El Mana (a new shaved ice store on Interlake in Lake Placid) gave free shaved ice.
The NAACP was on hand to help throughout the day.
Among the prizes was a free DNA test, gift cards, baskets and more.
Joe Coston, one of the oldest residents of Highway Park, spoke about the history of Lake Placid and Highway Park for the Voice of the Ancestors. Veterans were recognized for their service. The Rusty Trumpet Trio was fabulous and kept everyone entertained with their mix of R & B, gospel and current music.
The Redland Christian Migrant Association South provided the space and ongoing support throughout the day. Minister Sarah Sholtz closed out the event and the program ended with an art class where participants got to create art, some of which was worthy of a gallery.
