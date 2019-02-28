On behalf of our men and women who defend us today, the Sons of Amvets Post 21 would like to thank all the following donors who very generously helped us with our annual benefit to help support the Landstuhl Hospital Care Project:
American Legion Post 74, VFW Post 4300, VFW 4300 Riders, American Veterans Post 21, Amvets Ladies Auxiliary Post 21, Sons of Amvets Post 21, Forty & Eight Voiture 899 Inc., Kim and Jill Broeker, McPhail’s Auto Sales, James Dyer, Arthur and Carol Barnhart, Carlie Lynn’s, Donald and Elaine Adkins, Billy Smith, Teresa Dennis, Phyllis Hurley, Dennis Kosele, John and Linda Casali, Kenneth and Charlotte Auman, Dennis Fisher, Roger Kudek, Larry Altman, Bernie Littles, Office Depot, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, Wild Turkey, Oscar’s, AdventHealth, Caddy Shack, Fred’s Bar & Grill and Airboat Adventure, Village Inn, Triangle Hardware, Broken Egg Cafe, Chateau Elan Hotel, Lisa Albritton, Randy Sallis, Renee Viggiano and Ladies Auxiliary and Post members who make this event a great success.
Sons of Amvets Post 21
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.