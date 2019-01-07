It may seem harmless to not be entirely forthcoming with your doctor, but the health consequences could be huge. A recent study conducted by researchers from Middlesex Community College and the University of Utah found the main reason why patients don’t accurately tell doctors about their eating habits and other behaviors is to avoid being judged unfavorably.
Researchers presented seven common scenarios between patients and doctors. Up to 81 percent of people who took that survey admitted they avoided telling their healthcare provider the truth in at least one of them.
Larry Mauksch, emeritus clinical professor of family medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said it’s important for healthcare providers to ask questions.
“The study reported that people are reluctant to tell the truth or don’t tell the truth because the embarrassed or they’re fearful of being judged,” Mauksch said. “In watching literally thousands of interactions between medical students, residents, physicians and other healthcare providers I see those issues come up all the time.”
“The lesson here is to be curious. We teach medical students to be curious about the belief systems of the patients that they see to find out about the influences in their lives. Remembering the importance of curiosity about patient experience, especially if patients are complex in their needs, can really go a long way towards making our clinicians have a more rewarding professional life and be more effective in promoting health outcomes.”
