Though it seems like this year has just begun, we are quickly approaching March. Flowers are blooming and birds are singing-March is always filled with such activity and the libraries are no exception.
On March 2, beginning at 1 p.m., the Avon Park Public Library will be celebrating the upcoming birthday of Anne Shirley, from the “Anne of Green Gables” book series, with story time and a movie party. Anne herself will even be hanging out at the library all day.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to events in March at the Avon Park Public Library. The Avon Park Founders Garden Club will be hosting a Garden Extravaganza March 5-9 complete with many activities. There will be a garden demonstration on March 5 at 11 a.m., rock painting on March 6 at 3:30 p.m., a growing and cooking with herbs demonstration on March 7 at 10 a.m., and Master Gardener David Austin will be speaking on March 8 at 2 p.m. To end this exciting week, the library will be showing two movies, one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. Call the library at 863-452-3803 for titles and other information.
If you can’t make it to any of the events that week but are interested in learning more about gardening and/or flowers, come by the library so we can assist you in finding some great books. Try starting with this recent release: “Seasonal flower arranging: fill your home with blooms, branches, and foraged materials all year round” by Ariella Chezar with Julie Michaels and photography by Erin Kunkel. This “fresh off the press” book provides instructions for themed floral arrangements that reflect nature and the changing seasons. “Let it grow: a Frozen guide to gardening,” written by Cynthia Stierle and reviewed by Catrina T. Adams, is sure to excite all “Frozen” fans and aspiring gardeners alike. This new and colorful book uses the popular Disney characters from “Frozen” to guide children of all ages in what plants need and projects they can accomplish. This book is the perfect activity planner for spring break.
Free entertainment abounds at the libraries during spring break week, March 11th-15th. At the Avon Park Public Library, patrons of all ages can enjoy a story time with Pepper, a registered therapy dog on Wednesday, March 13 at 3 p.m. On Thursday, March 14, starting at 1 p.m., families can enjoy a double feature (parts 1 and 2) of a popular movie, popcorn, and juice. For a great family activity, visit the library on March 15, 2019 between 2-4 p.m. for an afternoon of chalk-coloring on the sidewalks in front of the Avon Park Public Library. Chalk will be available inside the building — just ask a staff member.
During the entire month of March, the Sebring Public Library will be holding a ‘Seussabration’ in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday – March 2. Take a picture behind the ‘Seussagram’ frame to share on social media and then color a few book-themed coloring pages. Be sure to take part in the Battle of the Books while you are at the library. Each week patrons are encouraged to vote for their favorite Dr. Seuss book (Classic books vs Beginner books). At the end of March, the book with the highest number of votes will be our champion. Look forward to Seuss-themed activity pages and a scavenger hunt during Spring Break week.
Avon Park and Sebring libraries aren’t the only ones having a fun March; the Lake Placid Memorial Library is also hosting a variety of fun. On March 2 at 2 p.m., they will be celebrating the birthday of Dr. Seuss with coloring and crafts. Every fourth Wednesday of the month, children can learn a little bit about gardening and keep the library grounds beautiful with the Children’s Garden Club. Every Saturday a family movie is shown at 2 p.m., and on March 22 at 2:15 p.m., a children’s movie will be featured. Don’t forget to enjoy their weekly story times on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All of this library fun is just the thing to keep you and the kids happy.
With all of these activities and books to read, the libraries are sure to help your March fly by in fun like the two months already gone. Just fill up your calendar all year with new books, movies, and exciting events from your local libraries. For more happenings or information on these, just visit or call your local library or visit www.myhlc.org. We are only a click or call away.
