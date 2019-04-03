March Madness is for many a frenzy of college basketball games. If you live in England it’s the time of year when 'mad March hares' run around the fields engaging in 'spring boxing fights' to attract females. At Archbold Biological Station, March Madness is when hundreds of visitors descend on the Station and Buck Island Ranch every spring.
Like all visitors to Florida, the Archbold visitors love the spring weather and they are also drawn to the excellent research and education facilities, natural habitats for teaching and research, and comfortable lodging, meal service, classrooms, and logistical support. They come from every corner of the state, and from far afield, all age groups, prestige and leadership, and bringing business and dollars to the Highlands community−purchasing food, gas, supplies, visiting local restaurants and engaging caterers. They learn about Archbold and this area and often they are inspired to become frequent return visitors. So, who has been visiting Archbold this spring?
Archbold hosts many prominent groups who support of science, conservation and education in Florida and around the world. On March 22 & 23 the Cornell Lab of Ornithology Chairman’s Council who provide support for the Lab to pursue excellence in scientific and conservation visited as part of their annual birding eco-tour (organized by Victor Emanuel Nature Tours) and led by the Executive Director of the Lab, and Archbold Board of Trustee Dr. John Fitzpatrick. Dr. Reed Bowman, Archbold's Avian Ecology Program Director and local host explained, "After time birding on Florida's west coast these 40 adventurers spent two days exploring the unique habitats of interior Florida, a world apart from coastal metropolitan areas. They learned about Archbold’s famous studies on the Florida Scrub-jay and the role that fire plays in the scrub ecosystem. Then to Buck Island Ranch where guests experienced the science, conservation, and beauty of Florida’s ranchlands and observed specialty species including Wood Stork, Limpkin, and Crested Caracara. The opportunity to showcase Archbold to such a dedicated group was delightful, and memorable for all." Other important visiting groups who had the privilege of Archbold overnight hospitality and similar nature tours and wonderful experiences this March included two groups from the 'Friends of Boca Grande' totaling 36 visitors, and 13 staff and supporters on an outing from Zoo Tampa.
For some college students spring break doesn't equal a Florida beach, rather it means a field class at Archbold. Drs. Kari Segraves and David Althoff, faculty at Syracuse University, both started at Archbold in the late 1990s as graduate students and have been bringing their Advanced Biology class all the way from upstate New York for several years. Closer to home Dr. Christina Ramogosa, brought her University of Florida Everglades Natural History Management and Restoration Class for an overnight stay at Archbold. In mid-March, a Florida International University class set their northwest compass bearing, traveling from Miami up to Archbold and the headwaters of the Everglades. Dr. Mike Ross and Dr. René Price, who prepared for this new field course for months, immersed 13 students taking their 'Applied Ecology Field Excursion' and 'Geology Field Excursion' into the local ecology and hydrogeology. They wanted them to, "Get in touch with the environment for an extended period, while gaining practical field work experience studying the Greater Everglades Ecosystem." Ross continued, "After a great introduction to Archbold we did vegetation/soil sampling and groundwater well monitoring before learning about the importance of fire and fire management and the sugar sands in the Florida scrub. Then we traveled 'downhill’ to learn about agroecology research at Buck Island Ranch. Our week culminated with independent research projects with students studying everything from sundews (insectivorous plants) to oak and palm distributions at the Ranch." As well as college students Dustin Angell, Archbold's director of education hosted two school classes from Sun n’ Lake Elementary, representing the end of the season for Archbold's Highlands County elementary schools program. And he provided tours for Highlands County Master Naturalists and an Audubon of Florida buggy tour of the Ranch.
Spring 2019 always includes a wide variety of visiting researchers in residence at Archbold. There have been two research teams from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. First, Alice Morris and Casey Weissburg, have been surveying Mallards and Mottled Ducks in the local area to assess genetics and cross breeding between these closely related ducks. Second, Andrew Meiborg and Matthew Williams are conducting research on Burrowing Owls in Central Florida. Dr. Marc Minno, from Gainesville, is continuing his 30-year study on trends in butterfly populations at Archbold, documenting some butterfly species that have declined and others that have increased. Dr. John Fitzpatrick, Cornell University is also here: he has been participating in Florida Scrub-Jay research at Archbold most springs since starting as a student intern the early 1970s. Visiting University of Florida scientists were invited to present excellent seminars—Dr. Luke Flory on invasive plants, and Dr. Dail Laughinghouse on algae growth in Florida wetlands.
March Madness at Archbold often flows over into April, after which time the torrent of visitors declines, at least a bit, but nature and science continues unabated and the work of staff, students and visiting scientists never really slows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.