AVON PARK – Marcus Dewberry is coming home to Avon Park. Dewberry who was born and raised in Avon Park and graduated as a Red Devil in 2013, is the new head basketball coach at Avon Park High School.
Dewberry played at Sebring High School his freshman year, moved to Avon Park for his sophomore and junior years and then went to Lake Wales for his senior season. Dewberry moved back to Avon Park after basketball season so he could graduate as a Red Devil.
Dewberry was an All-American and set a few school records at St. Leo University as a basketball standout.
“I had a great time at St. Leo,” said Dewberry. “I found out who I was as a man and fell back in love with the game of basketball. My experience at St. Leo was great. It was first time staying four years at an institution. I created a lot of great relationships at St. Leo. On the court it was amazing. I was a point guard, I was All-American, I finished seventh all-time in scoring, I set a couple records of the most three-pointers and getting the first triple-double so I definitely left my mark there. I got a contract to go play in Iceland, which was awesome. Did that for a year and decided to come back home.”
An opportunity opened up at Avon Park High School that Dewberry began to work toward.
“I am living the dream,” Dewberry said. “I love Avon Park. I have a special connection and gravitational pull to Avon Park. When I went to school here I absolutely loved it. We just had a great time. Avon Park has a family feel to it so when the opportunity came about, I didn’t really have any second guesses.”
Dewberry will be coaching his brother, Malcolm Dewberry, for the next two years.
“ I have an opportunity to coach my little brother Malcolm,” Dewberry added. “That is a bucket list thing for me. I never thought in a million years that I would be able to be head coach here in Avon Park while coaching my brother. Malcolm was excited to find out that I will be his coach. He knows what I did as a player and knows what I can do for him. He may give me a hard time because I am his brother. It is a hard balance between being his brother and coach so I think he generally likes it though. He understands that we are on this life journey together but our next goal is to get him to college. We are on this amazing ride together for two years.”
Malcolm Dewberry is a part of the class 2021 and that group is a very special group.
“I have known a lot of the 2021 class players since elementary school,” stated Dewberry. “I am super excited to pour into them and do some amazing things on the court. Off the court is the most important thing to me. To see these guys become solid young men and being men of their word and achieving great things.”
Dewberry knows Avon Park is the next step in his journey.
“It is bittersweet being back in Avon Park but I am where I need to be,” said Dewberry. “I feel like there is a lot of work that needs to be done here in Avon Park with these young men. I lived my life and set things up so I am in the position I am in now. I am ecstatic to be in Avon Park. I gave up a career, I was a professional basketball player averaging 34 points a game and I sacrificed that to be here. I am doing God’s work here.”
Dewberry was the assistant coach to Marty O’Hora last season.
“Marty O’Hora had Avon Park playing really good basketball and I do have some big shoes to fill,” said Dewberry. “The biggest difference in my mind is I will have better versions of each player. They will all have had a summer of training with me, my coaching and they will be better mentally, physically and skill wise. I want my players to develop and get better.”
Dewberry has big plans for Red Devil basketball this season.
“Our varsity team is going to be very special,” stated Dewberry. “We have our core coming back and it is a good group of guys. We have a young team. We have players like Malcolm Dewberry and Rickey Lovett who had a great summer working out and getting better. We are making some new additions to the team. We are going to play meaningful basketball, I expect us to win our district and to play a brand of basketball that people want to see. I want the gym to be filled and I want people to be excited about Avon Park basketball. I don’t want to jinx anything but we will play hard, play our style of basketball, apply a lot of pressure and it should equal out to a lot of wins along the way.”
Dewberry has high hopes and big expectations for Avon Park basketball.
“My goals this season are to win our district and to make a deep playoff run,” said Dewberry. “I want these guys to get to the State Final Four. I wasn’t able to get there as a player but I will get there as a coach. That will be a goal every year. This year we will have a game against Sebring. We didn’t have that in the county for a few years but this year it is back. The rivalry between Sebring and Avon Park is one of the best in Florida. I haven’t played in any atmosphere like that even at the college level. That is special so for our guys to have that opportunity and for our community to come out and see that rivalry is super exciting.”
Dewberry is chomping at the bit for this season of Avon Park basketball.
“I am starting off with a great group and I am very blessed,” the Red Devil coach said. “I am coming in with an advantage. This is what I live for. I think about it every day, this is what drives me, what gives my life purpose. Basketball gives me a reason to live and I wish the season were starting tomorrow. I am ready to get started and get these guys in the gym. I am overly excited for this season and the opportunity to develop these players into fine young men. I know I can do a lot for these kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.