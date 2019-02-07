Margaret “Margee” Carlini, 75, of Miramar, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. Margee was born on April 6, 1943 in Wilmington, Delaware, to Eckley and Leota Oberrender.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters, Thomas Michael Carlini and his wife, Anne Marie, of Tennessee, and Nadine Carlini-Smith and her husband, Steve Smith, Angellina Carlini and her husband, Robby Burkett, and Louis Carlini and his wife, Lynda, all of Lake Placid, Florida; nine grandchildren, Christie, Joseph, Steven, Ceirra, Nikita, Jonathan, Carmen, Louie and Anthony; and six great-grandchildren, Michaela, Ayva, Carson, Daxtyn, Hannah, and Paige.
Margee’s love for her family was unconditional and everlasting. She was known for her kindness and big heart. She touched the lives of many people and will be missed dearly by those who knew her.
A Celebration of her Life will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Williams officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
