Recently appearing in this newspaper, articles on how wonderful is medical marijuana, much superior to opium for cannabis does not cause a dependency, no harmful effects, a really wonderful drug. Then comes on email legal marijuana for everyone’s use. How wonderful, is stated. Well friends, it is all lies. It is a gold mine for a few at your expense. Read this: “After an exhaustive review, the National Academy of Medicine found in 2017 that cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and other psychoses; higher the use, the great the risk.”
We voters have been duped. Who said only an educated public can prevent the destruction of these United States? The left is successful in dumbing down the electorate. Highly paid commentators, T.V. analysis all use eighth-grade grammar and pronunciation. Besides using copious amounts of eh’s. Candidates appear who know nothing about economics and voters flock to them. They sound free. Not knowing that nothing is free. The bill has to be paid by someone.
In an article from Hillsdale’s Imprimis, Alex Berenson, a Yale grad journalist, writes – 65 percent of Americans had a drink in the last year. But the number of Americans who use cannabis heavily is soaring. In 2006, about 3 million Americans reported using cannabis at least 300 times a year, the standard for daily use. By 2017, that number had nearly tripled to eight to nine million. Soon we’ll reach 12 million. Teenagers who smoke marijuana regularly are about three times as likely to develop schizophrenia, the most devastating psychotic disorder. Violence is its psychotic basis.
Voters, we have been shamed, brutally mangled, duped and supremely had. What will you do about it? Yes, I know .... nothing. Just who is high? Today’s voter just cannot grasp truth and this assures us the loss of liberty.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid
