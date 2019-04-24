Marjan B. Haviland
Marjan B. Haviland, age 62, of Sebring, Florida passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. She was born April 16, 1957 in Amsterdam, Holland to Cornelius H. Benjamins and Johanna Marie (Hendriks) Benjamins. She moved to Sebring in 1979 from Holland where she and her husband co-owned and operated South Ridge Abstract and Title Company. Marjan was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Sebring.
She is survived by her husband, John Haviland; daughters, Gwendolyn Haviland and Katie Haviland Gray (Nathan), both of Sebring, Florida; brother, Kees Benjamin of Holland; sister, Karin Benjamins, also of Holland; and two grandchildren, Maxum and Marek Gray.
A visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or cancer research.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
