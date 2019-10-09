By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Right after Florida’s version of Marcy’s Law went into effect, reports stated that law enforcement agencies had difficulty determining how to apply it.
That doesn’t appear to be the case in Highlands County, now more than nine months since a state referendum codified victims’ identification protections, leaving agencies to work out the ambiguities of how to apply it.
Officers here say it hasn’t really caused much of a problem, if it’s had any effect.
“It doesn’t hinder our investigations,” said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart. “It hinders public release of [victims’] information.”
Hart said victims and witnesses have always been concerned about being identified, and have had the option of using CrimeStoppers or making an anonymous report if they wanted to avoid identification.
“When we get on scene, people may be afraid of retaliation,” Hart said.
He said Marsy’s Law is a “young” law. Designed to prevent the release of crime victims’ or their families’ names, addresses, contact information and other data, it has barely been tested since it gained public approval in November 2018.
Article I, Section 16(b)(5) of the Florida Constitution now gives victims and agencies “the right to prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family, or which could disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim.”
Though untested, the law saw use early this year, based on a Jan. 29 editorial by South Florida Sun-Sentinel:
• Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund initially withheld names of five women shot and killed Jan. 23 at SunTrust bank. Within two days, officials released three names at family members’ request. The family of a fourth victim held a press conference on her a few days later, and private social media posts soon revealed the remaining name.
• At a Florida Clemency Board meeting to grant posthumous pardons to the Groveland Four, officials tried to prevent photographs or identification of Norma Padgett as a rape victim 70 years ago, though she went public herself in 1956 by accosting Gov. LeRoy Collins for commuting a defendant’s death sentence.
• In Tampa, police refused to tell the public anything about two people found dead in a car.
• In a Tallahassee DUI case, police refused to release names of an alleged drunk driver or a man run over by a car in the prosperous Killearn neighborhood.
• Pembroke Pines police would not name the parents of four children orphaned after police found their mother dead and after their father fatally shot himself.
Since then, reports of such interpretations of the law have subsided.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said the agency has had additional training for deputies on interpretation of the law, as well as updated victims’ rights pamphlets.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said Marsy’s Law hasn’t changed how his office in Sebring operates, except make more work since the law requires victims to receive notice when a defendant has been released or has received a ruling
Most victims have indicated they are not concerned, Houchin said, but some are.
“It’s more work for us, but so be it,” Houchin said.
Still, Houchin said victims have always been guarded about personal information. If they want information redacted, it’s not put in the reports and it isn’t disclosed until the time of the trial.
However, once people’s names or information are identified, given in testimony or presented as evidence in court, that becomes part of the public record, he said.
