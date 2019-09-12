Martha L. Garner
Martha Lee Inabinett Garner passed away Sept. 8, 2019. She was born on Nov. 29, 1928 to the late Hugh Pratzel and Frances Elizabeth Inabinett in Bowman, South Carolina. She graduated from Winthrop College in 1950, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, later pursuing graduate studies at the University of South Carolina, the University of Jacksonville, and Florida State University.
Martha was married to Leon Bellenger Garner in 1955.
During her 35 years of teaching elementary education in Andrews, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Ocala, Florida, and completing her career in Sebring, Flroida, she touched the lives of many children.
Martha Garner was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, the Sebring Golf Club, and the Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Sorority. She was a resident of Sebring since 1969, coming from Ocala, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida and originally Bowman, South Carolina.
Martha enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Steven Garner (Karen) of Burleson, Texas; grandchildren, Nathan, Luke, and Sarah of Texas; sisters, Barbara Stokes, Nan Avant, and Nell Smith (Victor). Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Leon Garner; brother, Hugh Inabinett; and sisters, Doris Allen and Ruth Berry.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service time. Those wishing may make donations to First Baptist Church, 200 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
