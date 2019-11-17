Martha L. Kohan
Martha Lois Elder Kohan, 84, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1935 in Scottland County, North Carolina to James K. and Lois T. (Brigham) Smith. She worked as a nurse’s aid and more recently as a clerk for the Supervisor of Elections. She attended Grace Bible Church and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1947 coming from North Carolina.
She is survived by her sons, Randall Elder (Lisa Gay) of Sebring, Florida and James Elder of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Cathy Cay Anderson (Dave) of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Lisa, Leslie, Shawn, Carrie, Charles and Jarred; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sandy Kohen; daughters, Connie Bennett and Celia Watson; son, Charles W. Elder; and brother, Jake Smith.
Memorial services will be held at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
