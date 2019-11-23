SEBRING — Sebastian Martinez was extradited form Maverick County, Texas back to Highlands County on Tuesday to face two counts of attempted first degree, premeditated murder; possession of a weapon by a delinquent adult felony, attempted robbery with a firearm, possession of drug equipment and possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez will be tried as an adult. Martinez was 16 at the time of the incident.
Martinez has been on the run since the shooting took place on Dec. 2 at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park. The shooting wounded a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen.
Martinez was found earlier this month as he was attempting to cross the border from Texas to Mexico. An alert Customs and Border Patrol detained Martinez. Maverick County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.
The shooting involved two other defendants, Torin Swain-Daniels, now 19, who has been charged with the attempted armed robbery and two counts of attempted murder. Daniel Luis Galarza, 19, also fled and was found in Wilson, North Carolina where he was arrested. Galarza is facing the same charges as Swain-Daniels. Highlands County sheriff’s detectives have said Galarza was the person who pulled the trigger in the shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.