SEBRING – Samuel Martinez, 41, of Avon Park was sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed drug trafficking. The verdict was handed down by U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg on Wednesday, according to a press release by United States Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan’s Office.
According to the press release, Martinez had already plead guilty to “possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”
The charges stem from a March 12 arrest by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant yielded weapons and more than three pounds of methamphetamine and a gun. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit searched an Avon Park hotel room for a man by the name of Eduardo Garcia who was not there.
Martinez was there and with a gun and drugs. According to Orshan’s office, some of the drugs in that search were packaged for resale and the gun was a loaded .45 semi-automatic pistol.
When HCSO arrested Martinez, his charges were aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer, producing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, trafficking over 14 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.
At the end of May, Orshan’s office announced Martinez would be facing federal charges for the crimes.
Orshans’s office said it is one of the largest methamphetamine drug busts in the county. Orshan also commended the investigative and prosecuting agencies involved in the case including Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Porter.
