Mary A. Malmberg

Mary Adelle Malmberg, age 86, of Chassell, Michigan, passed on May 9, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. Mary was born of Catholic faith in 1932 in Wakefield, Michigan, to parents H. Robert and H.Ruth (Cadman) Charron. She was a resident of Michigan where she taught school after obtaining a master’s degree in education and enjoyed being a winter resident of Florida for the last 26 years with her husband.

She is survived by husband John I. Malmberg of Chassell, Mchigan; daughters, Therese Anne Malmberg, Nancy Christine Stalter (Allan), and Jeanne Marie Malmberg; son, John Eric Malmberg; brother, Robert Charron; sister, Nancy Pintal; sister-in-law, Margaret C. Sherry; and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 387, Avon Park, FL 33826. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 387, Avon Park, FL 33826. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.

