Mary (Kotseas) Angelis of Sebring, Florida and Worcester, Massachusetts passed away on Jan. 5, 2019. Mary’s beloved husband of 62 years, George, passed in 2011. She is survived by her devoted son Paul, his wife Karen, and her grandson Matthew.
She was born in Worcester in 1922, the daughter of Harry M. and Evangeline (Tsetsis) Kotseas. Mary had seven siblings with whom she remained very close, seeing or speaking to them often. Mary grew up in Shrewsbury and graduated from Major Howard W. Beal High School. Upon graduation she received her registered nursing degree from Worcester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1944. Mary served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a second lieutenant stationed at 4th General Hospital in Manila, Philippines. She later resumed her nursing career as a Memorial Hospital nurse, private duty and office nurse for Dr. Moore and Dr. Germanos. In 1972, she received her degree as a registered electrologist. She shared her expertise by obtaining licensure for the Angelis School of Electrology and skillfully taught numerous students. After her “retirement,” Mary continued to have clients well into her 70’s.
Mary enjoyed family gatherings baking her flaky crust pies, cookies, brownies and pizza. She was very skilled at knitting and tried her hand at oil painting. Mary walked daily in her Worcester neighborhood which contributed to her good health and mental strength.
Mary will be remembered for her lovely smile, love and devotion to her family. The family wishes to thank her many friends in Massachusetts and Florida. They are especially grateful for the kindness of the residents and caring staff of Fairways Pines where she lived, Compassionate Care Hospice, and Amanda Sager, RN, NP.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
