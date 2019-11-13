Mary Lou Levingston
Mary Lou Levingston, 88, passed away on Nov. 9, 2019.
She was born in Fostoria, Ohio on May 15, 1931 to Leo and Ruth Egli. Mary Lou was a Highlands County resident since 1957 coming from Newark, Ohio. During her lifetime, Mary Lou was very productive. She built homes and developed trailer parks before she obtained her real estate license while working for Bob Mosier and Ruth K. Davis. Mary Lou and her husband Ralph shared 69 years of marriage before he passed in May of 2018.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori Brown of Sebring, Florida and Victoria Kaufholz of Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren, Andrew Kaufholz, Erica Ewerts, Kelly (Thomas) Griffin and Terry (Sophia) Brown; and great-grandchildren, Meghan, Lindsey and Mason Griffin, and Isaac Brown. She was also predeceased by her son, Jay Levingston, two brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in gratitude for the loving care they gave to Mary Lou.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.