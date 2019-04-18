Avon Park senior Jeston Mason signed to play volleyball at Milligan College in Tennessee. Mason is in the dual enrollment program and will graduate with his high school diploma the same time he graduates with his AA degree from South Florida State College.
Mason chose to attend Milligan College, an NAIA school, in the fall to pursue a degree in Ministry Leadership with a focus on Christian Counseling. He was offered and signed a scholarship with the Milligan College men’s volleyball team where his coach will be Doneva Bays. The Buffaloes compete in sports in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Since there isn’t men’s volleyball offered in Highlands County at the high school level or a travel team close by, Mason has gotten his experience by playing beach volleyball tournaments every summer with organizations such as “Tampa Bay Beach Bums” and the Sunshine State Outdoor Volleyball Association. For the last couple of years he has managed the high school volleyball team at the junior varsity level.
Mason has also played soccer all his life, starting at age 4 at the YMCA in Sebring. He moved on to competitive travel teams in Lake Wales and Bartow and played all four years for the Avon Park High School team.
Milligan hasn’t had tryouts yet for soccer, but Mason plans to try out for that sport as well. But, God moves in ways we can’t always expect and he is just as excited to play volleyball as soccer. He also has participated in track and field the last two years for the Red Devils.
Mason was selected to the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Boys Soccer Team.
Mason participated in a Talented Nazarene Teen camp and was awarded MVP for the whole Southeastern Nazarene Region for Men’s Volleyball.
Mason also received an academic scholarship from Milligan College. The beauty of the Eastern Tennessee area first attracted him to Milligan, but after being offered both an academic and sports scholarship he felt it was meant to be and is excited for his future as a Milligan Buffalo.
