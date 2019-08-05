Before I grew an interest in our local economy, I was relatively clueless as to the reputation Lake Placid has earned from its massive caladium production. I did not even seem to notice that Lake Placid is host to the annual Caladium Festival. It was only until this year that it caught my attention when it came across my Facebook feed. After doing research into it, I felt that it was an amazing use of their agricultural industry to attract tourists here. More than 90% of the world’s caladiums are grown in our very own Lake Placid, so it was a great choice to use this to our advantage.
The Caladium Festival seems like an even better event when you factor in the economic lull our county experiences during these summer months. Thankfully, this great festival still has a significant amount of room for growth and can continue to stimulate our summer economy. While I am 29 years behind, I cannot help but congratulate the founders of this festival for this amazing idea.
A suggestion that I thought could help this festival grow is by attracting a younger crowd, especially social media influencers. These influencers are made up by young adults who travel the world and post their experiences on their social media accounts. Often, they are the first to find a hidden travel destination and are the cause of this destination to grow in popularity.
Should the organizers of the Caladium Festival attract them to the next edition of the festival, these influencers could publish their experience to their massive following. This would increase knowledge of this festival, creating a constant flow of a younger crowd coming to Lake Placid.
Another way that the Caladium Festival could grow is through the use of hashtags and through increasing Lake Placid’s social media presence. This would bring more people to this great festival and could even reach a larger audience.
In the end, the more people that visit the Caladium Festival, the more economic activity we see. It is a win-win for the festival and for Highlands County businesses.
Ultimately, the Caladium Festival is already an amazing festival as it is. The festival has been around for 29 years and attracts a couple thousand people each year. It is full of caladium lovers, car enthusiasts, and families just looking for a nice way to spend their weekend.
Even then, there is always a way to reap more benefits from this festival. Through increasing the target audience, it would prove extremely beneficial to our county. Increasing the amount of visitors would increase the activity in our local restaurants and fill up the rooms in our county hotels.
Also worth mentioning, the reader should not take today’s column as me criticizing the festival. I have nothing but respect for how the Caladium Festival showcases Lake Placid. Instead, today’s column piece is to provide feedback to the organizers that could help them in next year’s edition. I strongly recommend the residents of Highlands County take the time to visit this festival next year in order to help it grow even more.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
I believe the Caladium festival is doing just fine all on its own without the so called social media influnecers. Besides, the target for these events are not the teens or social media crazed. They would complain of the heat and lack of interesting events for kids their age. They, like you, would want to give advice to the people who have been doing it for nearly 30 years successfully. Hashtags are not what brings the target audience to the event. Don't try and change the old tried and true.
Rob--You missed the point totally. He was just throwing out ideas to help both the festival itself and the surrounding economy. The "old tried and true" does not help with growth,just to maintain. Oh, I'm 68 and you sure have a very negative opinion of the area youth. Quit being a fuddy duddy,A lot are engaged in the activities of the area and this gentleman seems like one of them.
