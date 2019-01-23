The Highlands County Master Gardener Class is getting ready to start. Every year, the last Saturday in January, the class begins. The classes are every Wednesday after opening day until the last Wednesday in March. The main aim of the class is to train Master Gardener volunteers to work throughout the community promoting horticulture and helping residents with their plant issues.
The class runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and includes two field trips. The group will tour Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach for one morning and attend a class there in the afternoon. Another field-trip will take them down to Archbold Biological Station south of Lake Placid where they will learn about the Lake Wales Ecosystem.
Other classes in propagation, soils and fertilizers, vegetable gardening are a few subjects they will cover.
Master Gardeners do a lot of work throughout the community. Last Year the Highlands County Master Gardener volunteers contributed 4,500 hours of service to the community. They operate a help desk at the extension office helping resident solve their gardening issues. They can also be found at local events and festivals operating a mobile help desk.
Behind the Agriculture Center they grow plants to sell at their annual Let it Grow Garden Festival where they raise money for local scholarships and community projects. They can also be found maintaining a demonstration butterfly garden behind the Agriculture Center. Whether working with school gardens, or helping residents keep their yards beautiful, there is always something fun to do. That’s the news from the Hometown Gardener.
You can email David Austin at davidaustin@ufl.edu for more information. Please like my Hometown Gardener page on Facebook and stay up with the latest gardening info in Florida’s Heartland.
Need answers?
Have a plant problem, a bug to ID, or any other horticulture related problem? Visit the Master Gardener help desk in the UF/IFAS Cooperative Extension office. They are at 4509 George Blvd., Sebring in the Bert Harris Agricultural Civic Center. Master Gardeners are on duty from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call them at 863-402-6540.
